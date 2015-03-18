Jaipur, March 18 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state including state capital Jaipur depicted a firm trend, traders said Wednesday. The total arrivals in the state today were estimated at 175,000-195,000 bags of 85 kg each. * * * RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices moved up moderately on improved local demand. In Alwar, Bharapur and Kherli prices gained on higher demand from edible oil mills. OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oils market. RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals, in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets: Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price Alwar NA 3,680-3,685 3,670-3,675 Bharatpur NA 3,620-3,625 3,600-3,610 Kota (2014-15) 7,000-10,000 3,340-3,345 3,330-3,335 RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise stated. Plant prices include transportation costs: Mills at Today's prices Previous prices Jaipur (2013-14) 3,730-3,735 3,725-3,730 RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas: Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices Alwar 3,680-3,730 3,675-3,725 Bharatpur 3,685-3,735 3,680-3,730 Kherli 3,685-3,735 3,680-3,730 BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur: Brand Today's prices Previous prices Hanuman refined soyoil 1,180 NA Chambal refined soyoil 1,160 1,160 Tagore mustard oil 1,190 1,190 Veer Balak mustard oil 1,200 1,200 Tilam Groundnut refined NA NA MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms: Today's prices Previous prices PLANT DELIVERY Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 3,650-3,750 3,650-3,750 Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 8,250-8,260 8,250-8,260 NA--not available NQ--not quoted