Jaipur, March 19 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state including state capital Jaipur depicted an upward trend, traders said Thursday. The total arrivals in the state today were estimated at 180,000-205,000 bags of 85 kg each. * * * RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices gained on improved demand from edible oil mills. In Alwar, Bharapur and Kherli prices went up on higher demand from upcountry centres. OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oils market. RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals, in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets: Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price Alwar NA 3,680-3,685 3,675-3,680 Bharatpur NA 3,620-3,625 3,610-3,615 Kota (2014-15) 12,000-16,000 3,350-3,355 3,340-3,345 RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise stated. Plant prices include transportation costs: Mills at Today's prices Previous prices Jaipur (2013-14) 3,760-3,765 3,730-3,735 RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas: Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices Alwar 3,700-3,750 3,680-3,730 Bharatpur 3,710-3,760 3,685-3,735 Kherli 3,710-3,760 3,685-3,735 BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur: Brand Today's prices Previous prices Hanuman refined soyoil 1,180 NA Chambal refined soyoil 1,160 1,160 Tagore mustard oil 1,190 1,190 Veer Balak mustard oil 1,200 1,200 Tilam Groundnut refined NA NA MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms: Today's prices Previous prices PLANT DELIVERY Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 3,600-3,700 3,650-3,750 Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 8,100-8,110 8,250-8,260 NA--not available NQ--not quoted