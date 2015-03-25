Jaipur, March 25 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state including state capital Jaipur depicted a declining trend, traders said Wednesday. The total arrivals in the state today were estimated at 270,000-285,000 bags of 85 kg each. * * * RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices eased on profit taking. In Alwar, Bharapur and Kherli prices went down on slack demand from upcountry centres. OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oils market. RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals, in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets: Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price Alwar NA 3,580-3,590 3,600-3,610 Bharatpur NA 3,500-3,510 3,510-3,520 Kota (2014-15) 15,000-18,000 3,300-3,310 3,310-3,320 RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise stated. Plant prices include transportation costs: Mills at Today's prices Previous prices Jaipur (2013-14) 3,710-3,715 3,730-3,735 RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas: Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices Alwar 3,660-3,710 3,670-3,720 Bharatpur 3,670-3,720 3,680-3,730 Kherli 3,670-3,720 3,680-3,730 BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur: Brand Today's prices Previous prices Hanuman refined soyoil 1,180 NA Chambal refined soyoil 1,160 1,160 Tagore mustard oil 1,190 1,190 Veer Balak mustard oil 1,200 1,200 Tilam Groundnut refined NA NA MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms: Today's prices Previous prices PLANT DELIVERY Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur NA NA Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur NA NA NA--not available NQ--not quoted