Jaipur Rapeseed, Rapeseed Oil, Rapeseed Meal Jaipur, June 8 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state including state capital Jaipur depicted an easy trend, traders said Monday. The total arrivals in the state today were estimated at 125,000-150,000 bags of 85 kg each. * * * RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices declined on profit taking. In Alwar, Bharatpur and Kherli prices went down on slack demand from upcountry markets. OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oils market. RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals, in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets: Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price Alwar NA 4,450-4,455 4,470-4,475 Bharatpur NA 4,340-4,345 4,370-4,380 Kota (2014-15) 4,000-8,000 4,180-4,185 4,200-4,205 RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise stated. Plant prices include transportation costs: Mills at Today's prices Previous prices Jaipur (2013-14) 4,550-4,560 4,575-4,580 RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas: Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices Alwar 4,500-4,550 4,520-4,570 Bharatpur 4,510-4,560 4,530-4,580 Kherli 4,510-4,560 4,530-4,580 BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur: Brand Today's prices Previous prices Hanuman refined soyoil 1,180 NA Chambal refined soyoil 1,160 1,160 Tagore mustard oil 1,190 1,190 Veer Balak mustard oil 1,200 1,200 Tilam Groundnut refined NA NA MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms: Today's prices Previous prices PLANT DELIVERY Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 4,600-4750 4,800-4,950 Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 11,300-11,400 11,700-11,750 NA--not available NQ--not quoted