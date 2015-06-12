Jaipur, June 12 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state including state capital Jaipur depicted a firm trend, traders said Friday. The total arrivals in the state today were estimated at 95,000-115,000 bags of 85 kg each. * * * RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices appreciated on stockists' buying. In Alwar, Bharatpur and Kherli prices moved up on increased demand from upcountry markets. OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oils market. RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals, in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets: Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price Alwar NA 4,450-4,455 4,420-4,430 Bharatpur NA 4,330-4,335 4,300-4,310 Kota (2014-15) 4,000-7,000 4,150-4,155 4,130-4,135 RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise stated. Plant prices include transportation costs: Mills at Today's prices Previous prices Jaipur (2013-14) 4,525-4,530 4,510-4,515 RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas: Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices Alwar 4,470-4,520 4,450-4,500 Bharatpur 4,475-4,525 4,460-4,510 Kherli 4,475-4,525 4,460-4,510 BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur: Brand Today's prices Previous prices Hanuman refined soyoil 1,180 NA Chambal refined soyoil 1,160 1,160 Tagore mustard oil 1,190 1,190 Veer Balak mustard oil 1,200 1,200 Tilam Groundnut refined NA NA MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms: Today's prices Previous prices PLANT DELIVERY Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 4,600-4,700 4,550-4,750 Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 11,200-11,300 11,100-11,200 NA--not available NQ--not quoted