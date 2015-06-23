Jaipur, June 22 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state
including state capital Jaipur depicted a steady to easy trend, traders said
Tuesday. The total arrivals in the state today were estimated at 70,000-85,000
bags of 85 kg each.
* * *
RAPESEED: In Jaipur prices maintained its last close in thin trading. While
in Kota prices declined on profit taking. In Alwar, Bharatpur and Kherli prices
went down on slack demand from upcountry markets.
OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oils market.
RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and
arrivals, in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets:
Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price
Alwar NA 4,340-4,345 4,350-4,355
Bharatpur NA 4,175-4,180 4,200-4,205
Kota (2014-15) 2,000-5,000 4,080-4,085 4,090-4,095
RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise
stated. Plant prices include transportation costs:
Mills at Today's prices Previous prices
Jaipur (2013-14) 4,450-4,455 4,450-4,455
RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas:
Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices
Alwar 4,400-4,450 4,410-4,460
Bharatpur 4,410-4,460 4,420-4,470
Kherli 4,410-4,460 4,420-4,470
BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur:
Brand Today's prices Previous prices
Hanuman refined soyoil 1,180 NA
Chambal refined soyoil 1,160 1,160
Tagore mustard oil 1,190 1,190
Veer Balak mustard oil 1,200 1,200
Tilam Groundnut refined NA NA
MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms:
Today's prices Previous prices
PLANT DELIVERY
Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur NA NA
Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur NA NA
NA--not available
NQ--not quoted