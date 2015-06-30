Jaipur, June 30 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state
including state capital Jaipur depicted an upward trend, traders said Tuesday.
The total arrivals in the state today were estimated at 68,000-75,000 bags of 85
kg each.
* * *
RAPESEED: In Jaipur and in Kota prices spurted on stockists' buying. In
Alwar, Bharatpur and Kherli prices moved up on higher demand from edible oil
mills.
OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oils market.
RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and
arrivals, in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets:
Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price
Alwar NA 4,450-4,455 4,440-4,445
Bharatpur NA 4,330-4,335 4,315-4,320
Kota (2014-15) 2,000-5,000 4,210-4,215 4,180-4,185
RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise
stated. Plant prices include transportation costs:
Mills at Today's prices Previous prices
Jaipur (2013-14) 4,580-4,585 4,550-4,555
RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas:
Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices
Alwar 4,520-4,570 4,490-4,540
Bharatpur 4,530-4,580 4,500-4,550
Kherli 4,530-4,580 4,500-4,550
BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur:
Brand Today's prices Previous prices
Hanuman refined soyoil 1,180 NA
Chambal refined soyoil 1,160 1,160
Tagore mustard oil 1,190 1,190
Veer Balak mustard oil 1,200 1,200
Tilam Groundnut refined NA NA
MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms:
Today's prices Previous prices
PLANT DELIVERY
Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur NA NA
Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur NA NA
NA--not available
NQ--not quoted