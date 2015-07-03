Jaipur Rapeseed, Rapeseed Oil, Rapeseed Meal
Jaipur, July 3 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state
including state capital Jaipur depicted a divergent trend, traders said Friday.
The total arrivals in the state today were estimated at 65,000-72,000 bags of 85
kg each.
RAPESEED: In Jaipur prices easded on profit taking. While in Kota, Alwar,
Bharatpur and Kherli prices went up on improved demand from upcountry markets.
OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oils market.
RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals, in
85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets:
Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price
Alwar NA 4,510-4,515 4,500-4,505
Bharatpur NA 4,400-4,405 4,390-4,395
Kota (2014-15) 2,000-5,000 4,220-4,225 4,190-4,200
RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise
stated. Plant prices include transportation costs:
Mills at Today's prices Previous prices
Jaipur (2013-14) 4,600-4,605 4,610-4,615
RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas:
Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices
Alwar 4,555-4,605 4,550-4,600
Bharatpur 4,560-4,610 4,555-4,605
Kherli 4,560-4,610 4,550-4,605
BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur:
Brand Today's prices Previous prices
Hanuman refined soyoil 1,180 NA
Chambal refined soyoil 1,160 1,160
Tagore mustard oil 1,190 1,190
Veer Balak mustard oil 1,200 1,200
Tilam Groundnut refined NA NA
MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms:
Today's prices Previous prices
PLANT DELIVERY
Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur NA NA
Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur NA NA
NA--not available
NQ--not quoted
(Marina H Raja)