Jaipur Rapeseed, Rapeseed Oil, Rapeseed Meal Jaipur, July 3 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state including state capital Jaipur depicted a divergent trend, traders said Friday. The total arrivals in the state today were estimated at 65,000-72,000 bags of 85 kg each. RAPESEED: In Jaipur prices easded on profit taking. While in Kota, Alwar, Bharatpur and Kherli prices went up on improved demand from upcountry markets. OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oils market. RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals, in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets: Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price Alwar NA 4,510-4,515 4,500-4,505 Bharatpur NA 4,400-4,405 4,390-4,395 Kota (2014-15) 2,000-5,000 4,220-4,225 4,190-4,200 RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise stated. Plant prices include transportation costs: Mills at Today's prices Previous prices Jaipur (2013-14) 4,600-4,605 4,610-4,615 RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas: Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices Alwar 4,555-4,605 4,550-4,600 Bharatpur 4,560-4,610 4,555-4,605 Kherli 4,560-4,610 4,550-4,605 BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur: Brand Today's prices Previous prices Hanuman refined soyoil 1,180 NA Chambal refined soyoil 1,160 1,160 Tagore mustard oil 1,190 1,190 Veer Balak mustard oil 1,200 1,200 Tilam Groundnut refined NA NA MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms: Today's prices Previous prices PLANT DELIVERY Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur NA NA Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur NA NA NA--not available NQ--not quoted (Marina H Raja)