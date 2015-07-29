Jaipur, July 29 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state including state capital Jaipur depicted a firm trend, traders said Wednesday. The total arrivals in the state today were estimated at 25,000-37,000 bags of 85 kg each. * * * RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices appreciated on slack arrivals. In Alwar, Bharatpur and Kherli prices went up on higher local demand. OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oils market. RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals, in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets: Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price Alwar NA 4,510-4,515 4,480-4,490 Bharatpur NA 4,360-4,365 4,340-4,345 Kota (2014-15) 300-800 4,180-4,185 4,160-4,165 RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise stated. Plant prices include transportation costs: Mills at Today's prices Previous prices Jaipur 4,600-4,605 4,575-4,580 RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas: Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices Alwar 4,540-4,590 4,520-4,570 Bharatpur 4,545-4,595 4,530-4,580 Kherli 4,545-4,595 4,530-4,580 BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur: Brand Today's prices Previous prices Hanuman refined soyoil 1,110 1,110 Chambal refined soyoil 1,100 1,100 Tagore mustard oil 1,405 1,405 Veer Balak mustard oil 1,600 1,600 Tilam Groundnut refined NA NA MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms: Today's prices Previous prices PLANT DELIVERY Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur NA NA Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur NA NA NA--not available NQ--not quoted