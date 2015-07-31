Jaipur, July 31 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state including state capital Jaipur depicted a firm trend, traders said Friday. The total arrivals in the state today were estimated at 22,000-30,000 bags of 85 kg each. * * * RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices gained moderately on slack arrivals. In Alwar, Bharatpur and Kherli prices went up on improved local demand. OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oils market. RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals, in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets: Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price Alwar NA 4,540-4,545 4,510-4,515 Bharatpur NA 4,400-4,405 4,370-4,375 Kota (2014-15) 300-800 4,210-4,220 4,180-4,190 RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise stated. Plant prices include transportation costs: Mills at Today's prices Previous prices Jaipur 4,630-4,635 4,620-4,625 RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas: Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices Alwar 4,575-4,625 4,570-4,620 Bharatpur 4,580-4,630 4,575-4,625 Kherli 4,580-4,630 4,575-4,625 BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur: Brand Today's prices Previous prices Hanuman refined soyoil 1,110 1,110 Chambal refined soyoil 1,100 1,100 Tagore mustard oil 1,405 1,405 Veer Balak mustard oil 1,600 1,600 Tilam Groundnut refined NA NA MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms: Today's prices Previous prices PLANT DELIVERY Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 3,700-3,800 NA Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 8,300-8,350 NA NA--not available NQ--not quoted