Jaipur, July 31 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state
including state capital Jaipur depicted a firm trend, traders said Friday. The
total arrivals in the state today were estimated at 22,000-30,000 bags of 85 kg
each.
* * *
RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices gained moderately on slack arrivals. In
Alwar, Bharatpur and Kherli prices went up on improved local demand.
OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oils market.
RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and
arrivals, in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets:
Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price
Alwar NA 4,540-4,545 4,510-4,515
Bharatpur NA 4,400-4,405 4,370-4,375
Kota (2014-15) 300-800 4,210-4,220 4,180-4,190
RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise
stated. Plant prices include transportation costs:
Mills at Today's prices Previous prices
Jaipur 4,630-4,635 4,620-4,625
RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas:
Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices
Alwar 4,575-4,625 4,570-4,620
Bharatpur 4,580-4,630 4,575-4,625
Kherli 4,580-4,630 4,575-4,625
BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur:
Brand Today's prices Previous prices
Hanuman refined soyoil 1,110 1,110
Chambal refined soyoil 1,100 1,100
Tagore mustard oil 1,405 1,405
Veer Balak mustard oil 1,600 1,600
Tilam Groundnut refined NA NA
MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms:
Today's prices Previous prices
PLANT DELIVERY
Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 3,700-3,800 NA
Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 8,300-8,350 NA
NA--not available
NQ--not quoted