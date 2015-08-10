Jaipur, August 10 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state including state capital Jaipur depicted an easy trend, traders said Monday. The total arrivals in the state today were estimated at 20,000-30,000 bags of 85 kg each. * * * RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices declined on profit taking. In Alwar, Bharatpur and Kherli prices moved down on subdued demand from upcountry markets. OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oils market. RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals, in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets: Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price Alwar NA 4,420-4,430 4,450-4,455 Bharatpur NA 4,330-4,335 4,350-4,355 Kota (2014-15) 300-800 4,150-4,155 4,160-4,165 RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise stated. Plant prices include transportation costs: Mills at Today's prices Previous prices Jaipur 4,550-4,560 4,580-4,590 RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas: Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices Alwar 4,505-4,555 4,525-4,575 Bharatpur 4,510-4,560 4,530-4,580 Kherli 4,510-4,560 4,530-4,580 BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur: Brand Today's prices Previous prices Hanuman refined soyoil 1,110 1,110 Chambal refined soyoil 1,100 1,100 Tagore mustard oil 1,405 1,405 Veer Balak mustard oil 1,600 1,600 Tilam Groundnut refined NA NA MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms: Today's prices Previous prices PLANT DELIVERY Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 3,650-3,750 NA Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 7,900-7,950 NA NA--not available NQ--not quoted