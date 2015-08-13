Jaipur, August 13 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state
including state capital Jaipur depicted a decling trend, traders said Thursday.
The total arrivals in the state today were estimated at 24,000-34,000 bags of 85
kg each.
* * *
RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices declined on profit taking. In Alwar,
Bharatpur and Kherli prices went down on slack demand from upcountry markets.
OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oils market.
RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and
arrivals, in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets:
Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price
Alwar NA 4,425-4,430 4,435-4,440
Bharatpur NA 4,370-4,375 4,380-4,385
Kota (2014-15) 300-800 4,150-4,155 4,160-4,165
RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise
stated. Plant prices include transportation costs:
Mills at Today's prices Previous prices
Jaipur 4,500-4,505 4,525-4,530
RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas:
Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices
Alwar 4,445-4,495 4,475-4,525
Bharatpur 4,450-4,500 4,480-4,530
Kherli 4,450-4,500 4,480-4,530
BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur:
Brand Today's prices Previous prices
Hanuman refined soyoil 1,110 1,110
Chambal refined soyoil 1,100 1,100
Tagore mustard oil 1,405 1,405
Veer Balak mustard oil 1,600 1,600
Tilam Groundnut refined NA NA
MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms:
Today's prices Previous prices
PLANT DELIVERY
Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur NA NA
Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur NA NA
NA--not available
NQ--not quoted