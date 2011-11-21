Jaipur, November 21 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern
Rajasthan state including state capital Jaipur depicted a firm trend, traders
said Mpnday. The total arrivals of rapeseed, in Rajasthan today were placed at
32,000-42,000 bags of 85 kg each.
* * *
RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices appreciated on stockists' buying. Prices
also moved up in Alwar, Bharatpur and Kherli markets on higher upcountry demand.
OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oils markets today.
GUAR: Guar and guar gum went up on improved local and upcountry demand.
RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals,
in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets:
Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price
Alwar 1,000-3,000 3,095-3,100 3,080-3,085
Bharatpur NA 3,075-3,080 3,040-3,050
Kota 2,500-3,500 2,800-2,805 2,770-2,775
RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise
stated. Plant prices include transportation costs:
Mills at Today's prices Previous prices
Jaipur 3,180-3,185 3,160-3,165
RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas:
Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices
Alwar 3,130-3,180 3,110-3,160
Bharatpur 3,135-3,185 3,120-3,170
Kherli 3,135-3,185 3,120-3,170
BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur:
Brand Today's prices Previous prices
Aravali refined soyoil 1,050 1,050
Chambal refined soyoil 1,080 1,080
Tagore mustard oil 1,000 1,000
Veer Balak mustard oil 1,050 1,050
Tilam Groundnut refined 1,270 1,270
MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms:
Today's prices Previous prices
PLANT DELIVERY
Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 4,700-4,850 4,550-4,675
Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 14,400-14,500 14,000-14,200
NA--not available
NQ--not quoted
(Bangalore Commodity Desk)