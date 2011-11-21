Jaipur, November 21 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state including state capital Jaipur depicted a firm trend, traders said Mpnday. The total arrivals of rapeseed, in Rajasthan today were placed at 32,000-42,000 bags of 85 kg each.

RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices appreciated on stockists' buying. Prices also moved up in Alwar, Bharatpur and Kherli markets on higher upcountry demand.

OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oils markets today.

GUAR: Guar and guar gum went up on improved local and upcountry demand.

RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals, in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets:

Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price

Alwar 1,000-3,000 3,095-3,100 3,080-3,085

Bharatpur NA 3,075-3,080 3,040-3,050

Kota 2,500-3,500 2,800-2,805 2,770-2,775

RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise stated. Plant prices include transportation costs:

Mills at Today's prices Previous prices

Jaipur 3,180-3,185 3,160-3,165

RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas:

Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices

Alwar 3,130-3,180 3,110-3,160

Bharatpur 3,135-3,185 3,120-3,170

Kherli 3,135-3,185 3,120-3,170

BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur:

Brand Today's prices Previous prices

Aravali refined soyoil 1,050 1,050

Chambal refined soyoil 1,080 1,080

Tagore mustard oil 1,000 1,000

Veer Balak mustard oil 1,050 1,050

Tilam Groundnut refined 1,270 1,270

MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms:

Today's prices Previous prices

PLANT DELIVERY

Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 4,700-4,850 4,550-4,675

Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 14,400-14,500 14,000-14,200

(Bangalore Commodity Desk)