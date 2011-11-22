Sri Lankan rupee edges down on importer dollar demand; stocks up
COLOMBO, June 14 The Sri Lankan rupee edged lower on Wednesday as demand for the dollar from importers surpassed selling of the greenback by exporters, dealers said.
Jaipur, November 22 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state including state capital Jaipur depicted an upward trend, traders said Tuesday. The total arrivals of rapeseed, in Rajasthan today were placed at 32,000-42,000 bags of 85 kg each.
* * *
RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices spurted on stockists' buying. Prices also moved up in Alwar, Bharatpur and Kherli markets on higher upcountry demand.
OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oils markets today.
GUAR: Guar and guar gum went up on improved local and upcountry demand.
RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals, in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets:
Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price
Alwar 1,000-3,000 3,100-3,105 3,090-3,095
Bharatpur NA 3,085-3,090 3,070-3,075
Kota 2,500-3,500 2,780-2,790 2,770-2,775
RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise stated. Plant prices include transportation costs:
Mills at Today's prices Previous prices
Jaipur 3,185-3,190 3,175-3,180
RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas:
Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices
Alwar 3,135-3,185 3,125-3,175
Bharatpur 3,140-3,190 3,130-3,180
Kherli 3,140-3,190 3,130-3,180
BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur:
Brand Today's prices Previous prices
Aravali refined soyoil 1,050 1,050
Chambal refined soyoil 1,080 1,080
Tagore mustard oil 1,000 1,000
Veer Balak mustard oil 1,050 1,050
Tilam Groundnut refined 1,270 1,270
MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms:
Today's prices Previous prices
PLANT DELIVERY
Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 4,775-4,900 4,700-4,850
Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 14,800-14,850 14,400-14,500
NA--not available
NQ--not quoted
SHANGHAI, June 14 The Shanghai branch of China's central bank is asking city lenders for information on asset quality, credit needs and potential risks on top of what all Chinese banks are preparing for a routine assessment, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.