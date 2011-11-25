Jaipur, November 25 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state including state capital Jaipur depicted a moderately firm trend, traders said Friday. The total arrivals of rapeseed, in Rajasthan today were placed at 30,000-40,000 bags of 85 kg each.

RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices gained on improved demand from eastern states. Prices also moved up in Alwar, Bharatpur and Kherli markets on higher upcountry demand.

OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oils markets today.

GUAR: Guar and guar gum went up due to higher local demand and upcountry demand.

RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals, in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets:

Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price

Alwar 1,000-3,000 3,120-3,125 3,110-3,115

Bharatpur NA 3,100-3,105 2,990-3,100

Kota 3,000-4,000 2,800-2,820 2,790-2,800

RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise stated. Plant prices include transportation costs:

Mills at Today's prices Previous prices

Jaipur 3,210-3,215 3,200-3,205

RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas:

Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices

Alwar 3,160-3,210 3,150-3,200

Bharatpur 3,165-3,215 3,155-3,205

Kherli 3,165-3,215 3,155-3,205

BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur:

Brand Today's prices Previous prices

Aravali refined soyoil 1,050 1,050

Chambal refined soyoil 1,080 1,080

Tagore mustard oil 1,000 1,000

Veer Balak mustard oil 1,050 1,050

Tilam Groundnut refined 1,270 1,270

MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms:

Today's prices Previous prices

PLANT DELIVERY

Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 5,000-5,150 4,800-4,900

Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 15,500-15,600 14,800-14,850

NA--not available

NQ--not quoted