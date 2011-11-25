Jaipur, November 25 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan
state including state capital Jaipur depicted a moderately firm trend, traders
said Friday. The total arrivals of rapeseed, in Rajasthan today were placed at
30,000-40,000 bags of 85 kg each.
* * *
RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices gained on improved demand from eastern
states. Prices also moved up in Alwar, Bharatpur and Kherli markets on higher
upcountry demand.
OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oils markets today.
GUAR: Guar and guar gum went up due to higher local demand and upcountry
demand.
RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals,
in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets:
Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price
Alwar 1,000-3,000 3,120-3,125 3,110-3,115
Bharatpur NA 3,100-3,105 2,990-3,100
Kota 3,000-4,000 2,800-2,820 2,790-2,800
RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise
stated. Plant prices include transportation costs:
Mills at Today's prices Previous prices
Jaipur 3,210-3,215 3,200-3,205
RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas:
Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices
Alwar 3,160-3,210 3,150-3,200
Bharatpur 3,165-3,215 3,155-3,205
Kherli 3,165-3,215 3,155-3,205
BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur:
Brand Today's prices Previous prices
Aravali refined soyoil 1,050 1,050
Chambal refined soyoil 1,080 1,080
Tagore mustard oil 1,000 1,000
Veer Balak mustard oil 1,050 1,050
Tilam Groundnut refined 1,270 1,270
MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms:
Today's prices Previous prices
PLANT DELIVERY
Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 5,000-5,150 4,800-4,900
Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 15,500-15,600 14,800-14,850
NA--not available
NQ--not quoted