Jaipur, November 29 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan
state including state capital Jaipur depicted an upward trend, traders said
Tuesday. The total arrivals of rapeseed, in Rajasthan today were placed at
30,000-40,000 bags of 85 kg each.
* * *
RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices appreciated on stockists' buying. Prices
also moved up in Alwar, Bharatpur and Kherli markets on higher upcountry demand.
OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oils markets today.
GUAR: Guar and guar gum improved on higher local and upcountry demand.
RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals,
in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets:
Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price
Alwar 1,000-3,000 3,125-3,130 3,115-3,120
Bharatpur NA 3,110-3,115 3,100-3,105
Kota 3,000-4,000 2,850-2,855 2,830-2,835
RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise
stated. Plant prices include transportation costs:
Mills at Today's prices Previous prices
Jaipur 3,210-3,215 3,205-3,210
RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas:
Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices
Alwar 3,160-3,210 3,155-3,205
Bharatpur 3,165-3,215 3,160-3,210
Kherli 3,165-3,215 3,160-3,210
BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur:
Brand Today's prices Previous prices
Aravali refined soyoil 1,050 1,050
Chambal refined soyoil 1,080 1,080
Tagore mustard oil 1,000 1,000
Veer Balak mustard oil 1,050 1,050
Tilam Groundnut refined 1,270 1,270
MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms:
Today's prices Previous prices
PLANT DELIVERY
Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 5,100-5,250 5,000-5,100
Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 16,250-16,300 15,700-15,800
NA--not available
NQ--not quoted