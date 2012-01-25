Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state including state capital Jaipur depicted an easy trend, traders said Wednesday. The total arrivals of rapeseed, in Rajasthan today were placed at 30,000-40,000 bags of 85 kg each. * * * RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices declined on reports of arrival of new crop (2011-12 crop). Prices also moved down in Alwar, Bharatpur and Kherli markets on subdued upcountry demand. OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oils markets today. GUAR: Guar and guar gum declined on profit booking. RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals, in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets: Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price Alwar 1,000-3,000 3,320-3,325 3,330-3,335 Bharatpur NA 3,300-3,310 3,310-3,315 Kota 2,000-3,250 3,190-3,200 3,210-3,215 RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise stated. Plant prices include transportation costs: Mills at Today's prices Previous prices Jaipur 3,500-3,505 3,520-3,525 RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas: Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices Alwar 3,450-3,500 3,470-3,520 Bharatpur 3,455-3,505 3,475-3,525 Kherli 3,455-3,505 3,475-3,525 BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur: Brand Today's prices Previous prices Aravali refined soyoil 1,110 1,110 Chambal refined soyoil 1,140 1,140 Tagore mustard oil 1,200 1,200 Veer Balak mustard oil 1,300 1,300 Tilam Groundnut refined 1,400 1,400 MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms: Today's prices Previous prices PLANT DELIVERY Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 12,000-12,500 12,500-13,000 Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 39,000-39,100 40,000-40,100 NA--not available NQ--not quoted