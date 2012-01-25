Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state including state capital
Jaipur depicted an easy trend, traders said Wednesday. The total arrivals of
rapeseed, in Rajasthan today were placed at 30,000-40,000 bags of 85 kg each.
* * *
RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices declined on reports of arrival of new
crop (2011-12 crop). Prices also moved down in Alwar, Bharatpur and Kherli
markets on subdued upcountry demand.
OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oils markets today.
GUAR: Guar and guar gum declined on profit booking.
RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals,
in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets:
Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price
Alwar 1,000-3,000 3,320-3,325 3,330-3,335
Bharatpur NA 3,300-3,310 3,310-3,315
Kota 2,000-3,250 3,190-3,200 3,210-3,215
RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise
stated. Plant prices include transportation costs:
Mills at Today's prices Previous prices
Jaipur 3,500-3,505 3,520-3,525
RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas:
Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices
Alwar 3,450-3,500 3,470-3,520
Bharatpur 3,455-3,505 3,475-3,525
Kherli 3,455-3,505 3,475-3,525
BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur:
Brand Today's prices Previous prices
Aravali refined soyoil 1,110 1,110
Chambal refined soyoil 1,140 1,140
Tagore mustard oil 1,200 1,200
Veer Balak mustard oil 1,300 1,300
Tilam Groundnut refined 1,400 1,400
MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms:
Today's prices Previous prices
PLANT DELIVERY
Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 12,000-12,500 12,500-13,000
Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 39,000-39,100 40,000-40,100
NA--not available
NQ--not quoted