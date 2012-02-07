Feb 7 Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state
including state capital Jaipur depicted a firm trend, traders said Tuesday. The
total arrivals of rapeseed, in Rajasthan today were placed at 30,000-40,000 bags
of 85 kg each.
* * *
RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices spurted on improved demand from oil
mills. Prices also moved up in Alwar, Bharatpur and Kherli markets on higher
upcountry demand.
OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oils markets today.
GUAR: Guar and guar gum maintained their last close in thin trading.
RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals,
in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets:
Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price
Alwar 1,000-3,000 3,230-3,235 3,210-3,215
Bharatpur NA 3,210-3,215 3,190-3,200
Kota 2,500-4,000 3,110-3,120 3,070-3,080
RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise
stated. Plant prices include transportation costs:
Mills at Today's prices Previous prices
Jaipur 3,340-3,345 3,300-3,310
RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas:
Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices
Alwar 3,290-3,340 3,250-3,300
Bharatpur 3,295-3,345 3,260-3,310
Kherli 3,295-3,345 3,260-3,310
BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur:
Brand Today's prices Previous prices
Aravali refined soyoil 1,110 1,110
Chambal refined soyoil 1,140 1,140
Tagore mustard oil 1,200 1,200
Veer Balak mustard oil 1,300 1,300
Tilam Groundnut refined 1,400 1,400
MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms:
Today's prices Previous prices
PLANT DELIVERY
Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 12,400-12,600 12,400-12,600
Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 39,000-39,100 39,000-39,100
NA--not available
NQ--not quoted