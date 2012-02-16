Jaipur, Feb 16 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state including state capital Jaipur depicted a firm trend, traders said Thursday. The total arrivals of rapeseed (new and old), in Rajasthan today were placed at 50,000-60,000 bags of 85 kg each. * * * RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices gained on stockists' buying. Prices also moved up in Alwar, Bharatpur and Kherli markets on improved upcountry demand. OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oils markets today. GUAR: Guar and guar gum maintained their last close in thin trading. RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals, in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets: Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price Alwar 2,000-5,000 3,240-3,245 3,230-3,235 Bharatpur NA 3,220-3,230 3,210-3,220 Kota 1,000-3,000 3,060-3,080 3,050-3,060 Kota new crop (2011-12) 6,000-8,000 2,900-3,000 2,900-3,000 RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise stated. Plant prices include transportation costs: Mills at Today's prices Previous prices Jaipur 3,365-3,370 3,360-3,365 RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas: Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices Alwar 3,315-3,365 3,300-3,355 Bharatpur 3,320-3,370 3,310-3,360 Kherli 3,320-3,370 3,310-3,360 BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur: Brand Today's prices Previous prices Aravali refined soyoil 1,110 1,110 Chambal refined soyoil 1,140 1,140 Tagore mustard oil 1,200 1,200 Veer Balak mustard oil 1,300 1,300 Tilam Groundnut refined 1,400 1,400 MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms: Today's prices Previous prices PLANT DELIVERY Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 15,700-16,000 15,700-16,000 Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 49,500-49,600 49,500-49,600 NA--not available NQ--not quoted