Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state including state capital
Jaipur depicted a firm trend, traders said Friday. The total arrivals of
rapeseed (new and old), in Rajasthan today were placed at 50,000-60,000 bags of
85 kg each.
* * *
RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices spurted on improved demand from oil
mills. Prices also moved up in Alwar, Bharatpur and Kherli markets on higher
upcountry demand.
OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oils markets today.
GUAR: Guar and guar gum went up on increased local and upcountry demand.
RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals,
in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets:
Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price
Alwar 2,000-5,000 3,260-3,290 3,240-3,250
Bharatpur NA 3,240-3,240 3,220-3,230
Kota 1,000-3,000 3,060-3,090 3,050-3,060
Kota new crop (2011-12) 6,000-8,000 2,900-3,000 2,900-3,000
RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise
stated. Plant prices include transportation costs:
Mills at Today's prices Previous prices
Jaipur 3,375-3,380 3,365-3,370
RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas:
Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices
Alwar 3,325-3,375 3,315-3,365
Bharatpur 3,330-3,380 3,320-3,370
Kherli 3,330-3,380 3,320-3,370
BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur:
Brand Today's prices Previous prices
Aravali refined soyoil 1,110 1,110
Chambal refined soyoil 1,140 1,140
Tagore mustard oil 1,200 1,200
Veer Balak mustard oil 1,300 1,300
Tilam Groundnut refined 1,400 1,400
MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms:
Today's prices Previous prices
PLANT DELIVERY
Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 16,000-16,200 15,700-16,000
Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 50,500-50,600 49,500-49,600
NA--not available
NQ--not quoted