Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state including state capital
Jaipur depicted an easy trend, traders said Tuesday. The total arrivals of
rapeseed (new and old), in Rajasthan today were placed at 200,000-230,000 bags
of 85 kg each.
* * *
RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices eased on fresh arrivals. Prices also
moved down in Alwar, Bharatpur and Kherli markets on slack upcountry demand.
OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oils markets today.
GUAR: Guar and guar gum went up on higher local and upcountry demand.
RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals,
in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets:
Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price
Alwar 8,000-12,000 3,390-3,400 3,410-3,420
Bharatpur NA 3,360-3,370 3,400-3,410
Kota 2,000-5,000 3,170-3,180 3,210-3,230
Kota new crop (2011-12)15,000-20,000 3,000-3,150 3,150-3,250
RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise
stated. Plant prices include transportation costs:
Mills at Today's prices Previous prices
Jaipur 3,500-3,505 3,600-3,605
RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas:
Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices
Alwar 3,450-3,500 3,550-3,600
Bharatpur 3,455-3,505 3,555-3,605
Kherli 3,455-3,505 3,555-3,605
BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur:
Brand Today's prices Previous prices
Aravali refined soyoil 1,110 1,110
Chambal refined soyoil 1,140 1,140
Tagore mustard oil 1,200 1,200
Veer Balak mustard oil 1,300 1,300
Tilam Groundnut refined 1,400 1,400
MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms:
Today's prices Previous prices
PLANT DELIVERY
Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 19,000-19,500 18,500-18,800
Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 60,000-60,100 57,000-57,100
NA--not available
NQ--not quoted