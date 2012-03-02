Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state including state capital Jaipur depicted a declining trend, traders said Friday. The total arrivals of rapeseed (new and old), in Rajasthan today were placed at 220,000-250,000 bags of 85 kg each. * * * RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices declined on higher arrivals. Prices also moved down in Alwar, Bharatpur and Kherli markets on subdued upcountry demand. OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oils markets today. GUAR: Guar and guar gum went up on improved local and upcountry demand. RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals, in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets: Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price Alwar 10,000-16,000 3,370-3,280 3,280-3,290 Bharatpur NA 3,250-3,260 3,260-3,270 Kota new crop (2011-12)18,000-24,000 3,100-3,150 3,150-3,170 RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise stated. Plant prices include transportation costs: Mills at Today's prices Previous prices Jaipur 3,425-3,430 3,440-3,445 RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas: Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices Alwar 3,375-3,425 3,390-3,440 Bharatpur 3,380-3,430 3,395-3,445 Kherli 3,380-3,430 3,395-3,445 BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur: Brand Today's prices Previous prices Aravali refined soyoil 1,110 1,110 Chambal refined soyoil 1,140 1,140 Tagore mustard oil 1,200 1,200 Veer Balak mustard oil 1,300 1,300 Tilam Groundnut refined 1,400 1,400 MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms: Today's prices Previous prices PLANT DELIVERY Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 20,000-20,200 19,000-19,800 Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 62,500-62,600 60,000-60,100 NA--not available NQ--not quoted