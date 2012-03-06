Jaipur, March 6 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state
including state capital Jaipur depicted an easy trend, traders said Tuesday. The
total arrivals of rapeseed (new and old), in Rajasthan today were placed at
240,000-270,000 bags of 85 kg each.
* * *
RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices eased on profit taking. Prices also
moved down in Alwar, Bharatpur and Kherli markets on slack upcountry demand.
OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oils markets today.
GUAR: Guar and guar gum maintained its last close in thin trading.
RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals,
in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets:
Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price
Alwar 15,000-20,000 3,340-3,350 3,350-3,360
Bharatpur NA 3,320-3,330 3,340-3,360
Kota new crop (2011-12)25,000-32,000 3,100-3,150 3,160-3,170
RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise
stated. Plant prices include transportation costs:
Mills at Today's prices Previous prices
Jaipur 3,460-3,465 3,475-3,480
RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas:
Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices
Alwar 3,410-3,460 3,425-3,475
Bharatpur 3,415-3,465 3,430-3,480
Kherli 3,415-3,465 3,430-3,480
BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur:
Brand Today's prices Previous prices
Aravali refined soyoil 1,110 1,110
Chambal refined soyoil 1,140 1,140
Tagore mustard oil 1,200 1,200
Veer Balak mustard oil 1,300 1,300
Tilam Groundnut refined 1,400 1,400
MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms:
Today's prices Previous prices
PLANT DELIVERY
Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 22,500-22,500 22,500-22,500
Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 69,500-69,600 69,500-69,600
NA--not available
NQ--not quoted