Jaipur, April 30 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan
state including state capital Jaipur depicted an upwatd trend, traders said
Monday. The total arrivals of rapeseed (new and old), in Rajasthan today were
placed at 70,000-85,000 bags of 85 kg each.
* * *
RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices gained on higher demand from stockists'
buying. Prices also moved up in Alwar, Bharatpur and Kherli markets on improved
upcountry demand.
OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oils markets today.
GUAR: Guar and guar spurted on improved local and upcountry demand.
RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals,
in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets:
Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price
Alwar 2,000-5,000 3,880-3,890 3,840-3,850
Bharatpur NA 3,850-3,860 3,800-3,810
Kota new crop (2011-12) 4,000-8,000 3,740-3,760 3,690-3,710
RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise
stated. Plant prices include transportation costs:
Mills at Today's prices Previous prices
Jaipur 4,025-4,030 3,980-3,990
RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas:
Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices
Alwar 3,975-4,025 3,930-3,980
Bharatpur 3,980-4,030 3,940-3,990
Kherli 3,980-4,030 3,940-3,990
BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur:
Brand Today's prices Previous prices
Aravali refined soyoil 1,110 1,110
Chambal refined soyoil 1,140 1,140
Tagore mustard oil 1,200 1,200
Veer Balak mustard oil 1,300 1,300
Tilam Groundnut refined 1,400 1,400
MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms:
Today's prices Previous prices
PLANT DELIVERY
Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 29,000-30,500 27,000-29,000
Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 96,000-96,100 91,000-92,000
NA--not available
NQ--not quoted