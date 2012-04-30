Jaipur, April 30 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state including state capital Jaipur depicted an upwatd trend, traders said Monday. The total arrivals of rapeseed (new and old), in Rajasthan today were placed at 70,000-85,000 bags of 85 kg each. * * * RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices gained on higher demand from stockists' buying. Prices also moved up in Alwar, Bharatpur and Kherli markets on improved upcountry demand. OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oils markets today. GUAR: Guar and guar spurted on improved local and upcountry demand. RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals, in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets: Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price Alwar 2,000-5,000 3,880-3,890 3,840-3,850 Bharatpur NA 3,850-3,860 3,800-3,810 Kota new crop (2011-12) 4,000-8,000 3,740-3,760 3,690-3,710 RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise stated. Plant prices include transportation costs: Mills at Today's prices Previous prices Jaipur 4,025-4,030 3,980-3,990 RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas: Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices Alwar 3,975-4,025 3,930-3,980 Bharatpur 3,980-4,030 3,940-3,990 Kherli 3,980-4,030 3,940-3,990 BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur: Brand Today's prices Previous prices Aravali refined soyoil 1,110 1,110 Chambal refined soyoil 1,140 1,140 Tagore mustard oil 1,200 1,200 Veer Balak mustard oil 1,300 1,300 Tilam Groundnut refined 1,400 1,400 MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms: Today's prices Previous prices PLANT DELIVERY Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 29,000-30,500 27,000-29,000 Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 96,000-96,100 91,000-92,000 NA--not available NQ--not quoted