Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state including state capital Jaipur depicted a firm trend, traders said Wednesday. The total arrivals of rapeseed (new and old), in Rajasthan today were placed at 75,000-90,000 bags of 85 kg each. * * * RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices gained on higher demand from stockists' buying. Prices also moved up in Alwar, Bharatpur and Kherli markets on improved upcountry demand. OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oils markets today. GUAR: Guar and guar declined on profit taking. RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals, in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets: Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price Alwar 2,000-5,000 3,890-3,895 3,870-3,880 Bharatpur NA 3,850-3,860 3,820-3,830 Kota new crop (2011-12) 4,000-8,000 3,770-3,800 3,740-3,760 RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise stated. Plant prices include transportation costs: Mills at Today's prices Previous prices Jaipur 4,020-4,025 4,000-4,010 RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas: Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices Alwar 3,970-4,020 3,950-4,000 Bharatpur 3,975-4,025 3,960-4,010 Kherli 3,975-4,025 3,960-4,010 BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur: Brand Today's prices Previous prices Aravali refined soyoil 1,280 1,280 Chambal refined soyoil 1,280 1,280 Tagore mustard oil 1,330 1,330 Veer Balak mustard oil 1,400 1,400 Tilam Groundnut refined 2,000 2,000 MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms: Today's prices Previous prices PLANT DELIVERY Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 30,000-32,000 31,000-33,000 Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 101,000-102,000 110,000-111,100 NA--not available NQ--not quoted