Jaipur, May 4 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state including state capital Jaipur depicted an easy trend, traders said Friday. The total arrivals of rapeseed (new and old), in Rajasthan today were placed at 65,000-85,000 bags of 85 kg each. * * * RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices declined on profit boking. Prices also moved down in Alwar, Bharatpur and Kherli markets on slack upcountry demand. OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oils markets today. GUAR: Guar and guar eased moderately on subdued local demand. RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals, in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets: Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price Alwar 2,000-5,000 3,840-3,850 3,850-3,860 Bharatpur NA 3,800-3,810 3,820-3,830 Kota new crop (2011-12) 4,000-8,000 3,750-3,790 3,760-3,810 RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise stated. Plant prices include transportation costs: Mills at Today's prices Previous prices Jaipur 3,970-3,975 4,000-4,005 RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas: Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices Alwar 3,920-3,970 3,950-4,000 Bharatpur 3,925-3,975 3,955-4,005 Kherli 3,925-3,975 3,955-4,005 BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur: Brand Today's prices Previous prices Aravali refined soyoil 1,280 1,280 Chambal refined soyoil 1,280 1,280 Tagore mustard oil 1,330 1,330 Veer Balak mustard oil 1,400 1,400 Tilam Groundnut refined 2,000 2,000 MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms: Today's prices Previous prices PLANT DELIVERY Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 30,500-32,000 31,000-32,500 Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 100,000-101,000 101,000-102,000 NA--not available NQ--not quoted