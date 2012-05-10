Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state including state capital
Jaipur depicted a declining trend, traders said Thursday. The total arrivals of
rapeseed (new and old), in Rajasthan today were placed at 70,000-90,000 bags of
85 kg each.
* * *
RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices eased on higher arrivals. Prices also
moved down in Alwar, Bharatpur and Kherli markets on subdued upcountry demand.
OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oils markets today.
GUAR: Guar and guar moved up moderately on slack local demand.
RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals,
in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets:
Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price
Alwar 1,000-4,000 3,750-3,760 3,770-3,780
Bharatpur NA 3,780-3,790 3,800-3,810
Kota new crop (2011-12) 3,000-7,000 3,650-3,680 3,700-3,710
RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise
stated. Plant prices include transportation costs:
Mills at Today's prices Previous prices
Jaipur 3,910-3,915 3,920-3,930
RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas:
Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices
Alwar 3,875-3,925 3,870-3,920
Bharatpur 3,880-3,930 3,880-3,930
Kherli 3,880-3,930 3,880-3,930
BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur:
Brand Today's prices Previous prices
Aravali refined soyoil 1,280 1,280
Chambal refined soyoil 1,280 1,280
Tagore mustard oil 1,330 1,330
Veer Balak mustard oil 1,400 1,400
Tilam Groundnut refined 2,000 2,000
MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms:
Today's prices Previous prices
PLANT DELIVERY
Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 31,000-32,000 30,750-31,500
Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 102,000-103,000 100,000-101,100
NA--not available
NQ--not quoted