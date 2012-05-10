Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state including state capital Jaipur depicted a declining trend, traders said Thursday. The total arrivals of rapeseed (new and old), in Rajasthan today were placed at 70,000-90,000 bags of 85 kg each. * * * RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices eased on higher arrivals. Prices also moved down in Alwar, Bharatpur and Kherli markets on subdued upcountry demand. OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oils markets today. GUAR: Guar and guar moved up moderately on slack local demand. RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals, in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets: Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price Alwar 1,000-4,000 3,750-3,760 3,770-3,780 Bharatpur NA 3,780-3,790 3,800-3,810 Kota new crop (2011-12) 3,000-7,000 3,650-3,680 3,700-3,710 RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise stated. Plant prices include transportation costs: Mills at Today's prices Previous prices Jaipur 3,910-3,915 3,920-3,930 RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas: Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices Alwar 3,875-3,925 3,870-3,920 Bharatpur 3,880-3,930 3,880-3,930 Kherli 3,880-3,930 3,880-3,930 BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur: Brand Today's prices Previous prices Aravali refined soyoil 1,280 1,280 Chambal refined soyoil 1,280 1,280 Tagore mustard oil 1,330 1,330 Veer Balak mustard oil 1,400 1,400 Tilam Groundnut refined 2,000 2,000 MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms: Today's prices Previous prices PLANT DELIVERY Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 31,000-32,000 30,750-31,500 Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 102,000-103,000 100,000-101,100 NA--not available NQ--not quoted