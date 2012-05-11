Jaipur, May 11 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state including state capital Jaipur depicted an easy trend, traders said Friday. The total arrivals of rapeseed (new and old), in Rajasthan today were placed at 70,000-90,000 bags of 85 kg each. * * * RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices declined on profit booking. Prices also moved down in Alwar, Bharatpur and Kherli markets on sluggish upcountry demand. OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oils markets today. GUAR: Guar and guar moved down moderately on slack local demand. RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals, in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets: Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price Alwar 1,000-4,000 3,780-3,790 3,790-3,800 Bharatpur NA 3,735-3,740 3,750-3,760 Kota new crop (2011-12) 3,000-7,000 3,680-3,700 3,710-3,720 RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise stated. Plant prices include transportation costs: Mills at Today's prices Previous prices Jaipur 3,880-3,890 3,900-3,910 RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas: Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices Alwar 3,830-3,880 3,850-3,900 Bharatpur 3,840-3,890 3,860-3,910 Kherli 3,840-3,890 3,860-3,910 BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur: Brand Today's prices Previous prices Aravali refined soyoil 1,280 1,280 Chambal refined soyoil 1,280 1,280 Tagore mustard oil 1,330 1,330 Veer Balak mustard oil 1,400 1,400 Tilam Groundnut refined 2,000 2,000 MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms: Today's prices Previous prices PLANT DELIVERY Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 30,000-31,000 31,000-32,000 Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 98,000-98,200 102,000-102,100 NA--not available NQ--not quoted