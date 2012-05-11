Jaipur, May 11 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan
state including state capital Jaipur depicted an easy trend, traders said
Friday. The total arrivals of rapeseed (new and old), in Rajasthan today were
placed at 70,000-90,000 bags of 85 kg each.
* * *
RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices declined on profit booking. Prices also
moved down in Alwar, Bharatpur and Kherli markets on sluggish upcountry demand.
OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oils markets today.
GUAR: Guar and guar moved down moderately on slack local demand.
RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals,
in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets:
Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price
Alwar 1,000-4,000 3,780-3,790 3,790-3,800
Bharatpur NA 3,735-3,740 3,750-3,760
Kota new crop (2011-12) 3,000-7,000 3,680-3,700 3,710-3,720
RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise
stated. Plant prices include transportation costs:
Mills at Today's prices Previous prices
Jaipur 3,880-3,890 3,900-3,910
RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas:
Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices
Alwar 3,830-3,880 3,850-3,900
Bharatpur 3,840-3,890 3,860-3,910
Kherli 3,840-3,890 3,860-3,910
BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur:
Brand Today's prices Previous prices
Aravali refined soyoil 1,280 1,280
Chambal refined soyoil 1,280 1,280
Tagore mustard oil 1,330 1,330
Veer Balak mustard oil 1,400 1,400
Tilam Groundnut refined 2,000 2,000
MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms:
Today's prices Previous prices
PLANT DELIVERY
Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 30,000-31,000 31,000-32,000
Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 98,000-98,200 102,000-102,100
NA--not available
NQ--not quoted