Jaipur, May 17 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan
state including state capital Jaipur depicted an easy trend, traders said
Thursday. The total arrivals of rapeseed (new and old), in Rajasthan today were
placed at 60,000-80,000 bags of 85 kg each.
* * *
RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices declined on profit booking. Prices also
moved down in Alwar, Bharatpur and Kherli markets on slack upcountry demand.
OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oils markets today.
GUAR: Guar and guar maintained their last close in listless trading.
RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals,
in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets:
Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price
Alwar 1,000-4,000 3,730-3,740 3,740-3,750
Bharatpur NA 3,700-3,710 3,720-3,730
Kota new crop (2011-12) 3,000-6,000 3,610-3,640 3,650-3,660
RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise
stated. Plant prices include transportation costs:
Mills at Today's prices Previous prices
Jaipur 3,840-3,845 3,850-3,855
RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas:
Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices
Alwar 3,790-3,840 3,800-3,855
Bharatpur 3,800-3,850 3,810-3,860
Kherli 3,800-3,850 3,810-3,860
BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur:
Brand Today's prices Previous prices
Aravali refined soyoil 1,280 1,280
Chambal refined soyoil 1,280 1,280
Tagore mustard oil 1,330 1,330
Veer Balak mustard oil 1,400 1,400
Tilam Groundnut refined 2,000 2,000
MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms:
Today's prices Previous prices
PLANT DELIVERY
Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 30,000-31,000 30,000-31,000
Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 100,000-100,100 100,000-100,100
NA--not available
NQ--not quoted