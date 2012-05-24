Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state including state capital Jaipur depicted a declining trend, traders said Thursday. The total arrivals of rapeseed (new and old), in Rajasthan today were placed at 60,000-80,000 bags of 85 kg each. * * * RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices eased on stockists' selling. Prices also moved down in Alwar, Bharatpur and Kherli markets on subdued upcountry demand. OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oils markets today. GUAR: Guar and guar declined on slack local demand. RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals, in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets: Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price Alwar 1,000-4,000 3,690-3,700 3,710-3,720 Bharatpur NA 3,660-3,670 3,680-3,690 Kota new crop (2011-12) 2,000-5,000 3,570-3,600 3,590-3,620 RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise stated. Plant prices include transportation costs: Mills at Today's prices Previous prices Jaipur 3,775-3,780 3,810-3,820 RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas: Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices Alwar 3,725-3,775 3,760-3,810 Bharatpur 3,730-3,780 3,770-3,820 Kherli 3,730-3,780 3,770-3,820 BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur: Brand Today's prices Previous prices Aravali refined soyoil 1,280 1,280 Chambal refined soyoil 1,280 1,280 Tagore mustard oil 1,330 1,330 Veer Balak mustard oil 1,400 1,400 Tilam Groundnut refined 2,000 2,000 MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms: Today's prices Previous prices PLANT DELIVERY Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 29,500-31,000 30,000-31,500 Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 98,400-98,600 99,000-99,100 NA--not available NQ--not quoted