Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state including state capital Jaipur depicted a firm trend, traders said Friday. The total arrivals of rapeseed (new and old), in Rajasthan today were placed at 55,000-75,000 bags of 85 kg each. * * * RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices gained on slack arrivals. Prices also moved up in Alwar, Bharatpur and Kherli markets on improved upcountry demand. OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oils markets today. GUAR: Guar and guar declined on subdued local demand. RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals, in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets: Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price Alwar 1,000-4,000 3,700-3,710 3,680-3,690 Bharatpur NA 3,680-3,690 3,660-3,665 Kota new crop (2011-12) 2,000-5,000 3,600-3,620 3,570-3,600 RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise stated. Plant prices include transportation costs: Mills at Today's prices Previous prices Jaipur 3,800-3,805 3,775-3,780 RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas: Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices Alwar 3,750-3,800 3,725-3,775 Bharatpur 3,755-3,805 3,730-3,780 Kherli 3,755-3,805 3,730-3,780 BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur: Brand Today's prices Previous prices Aravali refined soyoil 1,280 1,280 Chambal refined soyoil 1,280 1,280 Tagore mustard oil 1,330 1,330 Veer Balak mustard oil 1,400 1,400 Tilam Groundnut refined 2,000 2,000 MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms: Today's prices Previous prices PLANT DELIVERY Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 29,000-30,000 29,500-31,000 Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 96,000-96,100 98,500-98,600 NA--not available NQ--not quoted