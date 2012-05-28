Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state including state capital
Jaipur depicted an upward trend, traders said Monday. The total arrivals of
rapeseed (new and old), in Rajasthan today were placed at 55,000-75,000 bags of
85 kg each.
* * *
RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices appreciated on stockists' buying. Prices
also moved up in Alwar, Bharatpur and Kherli markets on improved upcountry
demand.
OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oils markets today.
GUAR: Guar and guar maintained their last close in thin trading.
RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals,
in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets:
Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price
Alwar 1,000-4,000 3,750-3,755 3,710-3,730
Bharatpur NA 3,710-3,730 3,680-3,700
Kota new crop (2011-12) 2,000-5,000 3,600-3,640 3,580-3,590
RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise
stated. Plant prices include transportation costs:
Mills at Today's prices Previous prices
Jaipur 3,845-3,850 3,820-3,830
RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas:
Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices
Alwar 3,790-3,840 3,770-3,820
Bharatpur 3,800-3,850 3,780-3,830
Kherli 3,800-3,850 3,780-3,830
BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur:
Brand Today's prices Previous prices
Aravali refined soyoil 1,280 1,280
Chambal refined soyoil 1,280 1,280
Tagore mustard oil 1,330 1,330
Veer Balak mustard oil 1,400 1,400
Tilam Groundnut refined 2,000 2,000
MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms:
Today's prices Previous prices
PLANT DELIVERY
Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 29,000-30,500 29,000-30,500
Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 96,000-96,100 96,000-96,100
NA--not available
NQ--not quoted