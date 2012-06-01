Jaipur Rapeseed, Rapeseed Oil, Rapeseed Meal
Jaipur, June 1 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan
state including state capital Jaipur depicted a firm trend, traders said Friday.
The total arrivals of rapeseed (new and old), in Rajasthan today were placed at
50,000-70,000 bags of 85 kg each.
* * *
RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices gained on stockists' buying. Prices also
moved up in Alwar, Bharatpur and Kherli markets on improved upcountry demand.
OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oils markets today.
GUAR: Guar declined on slack local demand.
RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals,
in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets:
Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price
Alwar 1,000-4,000 3,820-3,825 3,800-3,810
Bharatpur NA 3,790-3,800 3,770-3,780
Kota new crop (2011-12) 2,000-5,000 3,640-3,670 3,620-3,650
RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise
stated. Plant prices include transportation costs:
Mills at Today's prices Previous prices
Jaipur 3,940-3,945 3,920-3,930
RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas:
Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices
Alwar 3,890-3,940 3,870-3,920
Bharatpur 3,900-3,950 3,880-3,930
Kherli 3,900-3,950 3,880-3,930
BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur:
Brand Today's prices Previous prices
Aravali refined soyoil 1,280 1,280
Chambal refined soyoil 1,280 1,280
Tagore mustard oil 1,330 1,330
Veer Balak mustard oil 1,400 1,400
Tilam Groundnut refined 2,000 2,000
MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms:
Today's prices Previous prices
PLANT DELIVERY
Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 26,500-28,500 29,000-31,000
Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur NA 97,000-97,100
NA--not available
NQ--not quoted