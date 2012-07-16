Jaipur, July 16 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state
including state capital Jaipur depicted a firm trend, traders said Monday. The
total arrivals of rapeseed (new and old), in Rajasthan today were placed at
32,000-42,000 bags of 85 kg each.
RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices gained on speculative buying. Prices
also moved up in Alwar, Bharatpur and Kherli markets on higher upcountry demand.
OILS: A steady trend in oil market.
GUAR: Guar and guar gum appreciated on improved local demand.
RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals,
in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets:
Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price
Alwar 400-800 4,080-4,085 4,030-4,040
Bharatpur NA 4,050-4,055 4,010-4,020
Kota new crop (2011-12) 900-1,500 3,960-3,980 3,920-3,930
RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise
stated. Plant prices include transportation costs:
Mills at Today's prices Previous prices
Jaipur 4,270-4,275 4,220-4,230
RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas:
Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices
Alwar 4,220-4,270 4,170-4,220
Bharatpur 4,230-4,280 4,180-4,230
Kherli 4,230-4,280 4,180-4,230
BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur:
Brand Today's prices Previous prices
Aravali refined soyoil 1,280 1,280
Chambal refined soyoil 1,280 1,280
Tagore mustard oil 1,330 1,330
Veer Balak mustard oil 1,400 1,400
Tilam Groundnut refined 2,000 2,000
MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms:
Today's prices Previous prices
PLANT DELIVERY
Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 14,500-16,500 14,000-16,000
Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 49,000-50,000 48,000-49,000
NA--not available
NQ--not quoted