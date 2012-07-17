Jaipur, July 17 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state
including state capital Jaipur depicted an upward trend, traders said Tuesday.
The total arrivals of rapeseed (new and old), in Rajasthan today were placed at
35,000-45,000 bags of 85 kg each.
* * *
RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices gained on improved demand from edible
oil mills. Prices also moved up in Alwar, Bharatpur and Kherli markets on higher
upcountry demand.
OILS: A steady trend in oil market.
GUAR: Guar and guar gum maintained their last close in thin trading.
RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals,
in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets:
Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price
Alwar 400-800 4,090-4,095 4,060-4,070
Bharatpur NA 4,075-4,080 4,050-4,055
Kota new crop (2011-12) 900-1,500 3,950-4,000 3,940-3,980
RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise
stated. Plant prices include transportation costs:
Mills at Today's prices Previous prices
Jaipur 4,315-4,320 4,270-4,275
RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas:
Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices
Alwar 4,260-4,310 4,220-4,270
Bharatpur 4,270-4,320 4,230-4,280
Kherli 4,270-4,320 4,230-4,280
BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur:
Brand Today's prices Previous prices
Aravali refined soyoil 1,280 1,280
Chambal refined soyoil 1,280 1,280
Tagore mustard oil 1,330 1,330
Veer Balak mustard oil 1,400 1,400
Tilam Groundnut refined 2,000 2,000
MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms:
Today's prices Previous prices
PLANT DELIVERY
Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 14,500-17,000 14,500-17,000
Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 50,000-51,000 50,000-51,000
NA--not available
NQ--not quoted