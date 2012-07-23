Jaipur Rapeseed, Rapeseed Oil, Rapeseed Meal
Jaipur, July 23 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan
state including state capital Jaipur depicted a firm trend, traders said Monday.
The total arrivals of rapeseed (new and old), in Rajasthan today were placed at
34,000-44,000 bags of 85 kg each.
* * *
RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices appreciated on stockists' buying. Prices
also moved up in Alwar, Bharatpur and Kherli markets on higher upcountry demand.
OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the in oils market.
GUAR: Guar and guar gum maintained their last close in thin trading.
RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals,
in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets:
Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price
Alwar 400-800 4,190-4,195 4,160-4,170
Bharatpur NA 4,160-4,190 4,130-4,140
Kota new crop (2011-12) 900-1,500 4,090-4,100 4,060-4,070
RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise
stated. Plant prices include transportation costs:
Mills at Today's prices Previous prices
Jaipur 4,460-4,465 4,430-4,440
RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas:
Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices
Alwar 4,400-4,450 4,370-4,420
Bharatpur 4,410-4,460 4,380-4,430
Kherli 4,410-4,460 4,380-4,430
BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur:
Brand Today's prices Previous prices
Aravali refined soyoil 1,280 1,280
Chambal refined soyoil 1,280 1,280
Tagore mustard oil 1,330 1,330
Veer Balak mustard oil 1,400 1,400
Tilam Groundnut refined 2,000 2,000
MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms:
Today's prices Previous prices
PLANT DELIVERY
Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 14,500-16,500 14,500-16,500
Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 49,000-50,000 49,000-50,000
NA--not available
NQ--not quoted