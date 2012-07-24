Jaipur, July 24 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state including state capital Jaipur depicted an easy trend, traders said Tuesday. The total arrivals of rapeseed (new and old), in Rajasthan today were placed at 34,000-44,000 bags of 85 kg each. * * * RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices eased on profit taking. Prices also moved down in Alwar, Bharatpur and Kherli markets on slack upcountry demand. OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the in oils market. GUAR: Guar and guar gum gained on improved local demand. RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals, in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets: Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price Alwar 400-800 4,160-4,170 4,190-4,195 Bharatpur NA 4,130-4,140 4,150-4,160 Kota new crop (2011-12) 900-1,500 4,050-4,060 4,070-4,080 RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise stated. Plant prices include transportation costs: Mills at Today's prices Previous prices Jaipur 4,425-4,430 4,440-4,450 RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas: Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices Alwar 4,370-4,420 4,400-4,450 Bharatpur 4,380-4,430 4,410-4,460 Kherli 4,380-4,430 4,410-4,460 BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur: Brand Today's prices Previous prices Aravali refined soyoil 1,280 1,280 Chambal refined soyoil 1,280 1,280 Tagore mustard oil 1,330 1,330 Veer Balak mustard oil 1,400 1,400 Tilam Groundnut refined 2,000 2,000 MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms: Today's prices Previous prices PLANT DELIVERY Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 15,000-16,000 14,500-15,500 Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 50,000-51,000 49,000-50,000 NA--not available NQ--not quoted