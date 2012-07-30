Jaipur Rapeseed, Rapeseed Oil, Rapeseed Meal
Jaipur, July 30 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan
state including state capital Jaipur depicted an easy trend, traders said
Monday. The total arrivals of rapeseed (new and old), in Rajasthan today were
placed at 35,000-45,000 bags of 85 kg each.
* * *
RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices eased on stockists' selling. Prices also
moved down in Alwar, Bharatpur and Kherli markets on slack upcountry demand.
OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the in oils market.
GUAR: Guar and guar gum moved up on improved local demand.
RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals,
in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets:
Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price
Alwar 400-800 4,120-4,130 4,140-4,150
Bharatpur NA 4,090-4,100 4,110-4,120
Kota new crop (2011-12) 700-1,400 4,020-4,040 4,050-4,070
RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise
stated. Plant prices include transportation costs:
Mills at Today's prices Previous prices
Jaipur 4,410-4,420 4,420-4,430
RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas:
Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices
Alwar 4,360-4,410 4,370-4,420
Bharatpur 4,370-4,420 4,380-4,430
Kherli 4,370-4,420 4,380-4,430
BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur:
Brand Today's prices Previous prices
Aravali refined soyoil 1,280 1,280
Chambal refined soyoil 1,280 1,280
Tagore mustard oil 1,330 1,330
Veer Balak mustard oil 1,400 1,400
Tilam Groundnut refined 2,000 2,000
MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms:
Today's prices Previous prices
PLANT DELIVERY
Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 16,000-19,000 15,000-16,000
Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 63,000-64,000 54,000-56,000
NA--not available
NQ--not quoted