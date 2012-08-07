Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state including state capital
Jaipur depicted an easy trend, traders said Tuesday. The total arrivals of
rapeseed (new and old), in Rajasthan today were placed at 32,000-42,000 bags of
85 kg each.
* * *
RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices declined on profit taking. Prices also
moved down in Alwar, Bharatpur and Kherli markets on slack upcountry demand.
OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the in oils market.
GUAR: Guar and guar gum eased on subdued local demand.
RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals,
in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets:
Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price
Alwar 400-800 4,120-4,130 4,140-4,150
Bharatpur NA 4,110-4,120 4,130-4,140
Kota new crop (2011-12) 500-1,200 4,050-4,070 4,070-4,080
RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise
stated. Plant prices include transportation costs:
Mills at Today's prices Previous prices
Jaipur 4,450-4,460 4,500-4,510
RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas:
Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices
Alwar 4,400-4,450 4,450-4,500
Bharatpur 4,410-4,460 4,460-4,510
Kherli 4,410-4,460 4,460-4,510
BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur:
Brand Today's prices Previous prices
Aravali refined soyoil 1,280 1,280
Chambal refined soyoil 1,280 1,280
Tagore mustard oil 1,330 1,330
Veer Balak mustard oil 1,400 1,400
Tilam Groundnut refined 2,000 2,000
MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms:
Today's prices Previous prices
PLANT DELIVERY
Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 16,000-17,500 18,000-20,000
Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 57,000-58,000 61,000-62,000
NA--not available
NQ--not quoted