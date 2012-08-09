Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state including state capital
Jaipur depicted an easy trend, traders said Thursday. The total arrivals of
rapeseed (new and old), in Rajasthan today were placed at 30,000-37,000 bags of
85 kg each.
* * *
RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices eased on profit taking. Prices also
moved down in Alwar, Bharatpur and Kherli markets on subdued upcountry demand.
OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the in oils market.
GUAR: Guar and guar gum eased on reports that rains that lashed in parts of
Rajasthan in the last couple of days will aid sowing of the crop.
RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals,
in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets:
Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price
Alwar 300-600 4,200-4,210 4,220-4,230
Bharatpur NA 4,180-4,190 4,190-4,200
Kota new crop (2011-12) 500-1,000 4,040-4,050 4,050-4,070
RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise
stated. Plant prices include transportation costs:
Mills at Today's prices Previous prices
Jaipur 4,460-4,470 4,480-4,490
RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas:
Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices
Alwar 4,410-4,460 4,430-4,480
Bharatpur 4,420-4,470 4,440-4,490
Kherli 4,420-4,470 4,440-4,490
BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur:
Brand Today's prices Previous prices
Aravali refined soyoil 1,280 1,280
Chambal refined soyoil 1,280 1,280
Tagore mustard oil 1,330 1,330
Veer Balak mustard oil 1,400 1,400
Tilam Groundnut refined 2,000 2,000
MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms:
Today's prices Previous prices
PLANT DELIVERY
Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 14,000-15,000 15,000-17,000
Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 47,500-48,000 54,000-55,000
NA--not available
NQ--not quoted