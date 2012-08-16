Jaipur, August 16 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan
state including state capital Jaipur depicted a firm trend, traders said
Thursday. The total arrivals of rapeseed (new and old), in Rajasthan today were
placed at 25,000-30,000 bags of 85 kg each.
* * *
RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices spurted on low arrivals. Prices also
moved up in Alwar, Bharatpur and Kherli markets on improved upcountry demand.
OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the in oils market.
GUAR: Guar and guar gum eased on poor local demand.
RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals,
in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets:
Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price
Alwar 300-600 4,340-4,350 4,300-4,310
Bharatpur NA 4,300-4,320 4,270-4,280
Kota new crop (2011-12) 500-1,000 4,230-4,240 4,170-4,180
RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise
stated. Plant prices include transportation costs:
Mills at Today's prices Previous prices
Jaipur 4,520-4,530 4,490-4,500
RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas:
Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices
Alwar 4,470-4,520 4,440-4,490
Bharatpur 4,480-4,530 4,450-4,500
Kherli 4,480-4,530 4,450-4,500
BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur:
Brand Today's prices Previous prices
Aravali refined soyoil 1,280 1,280
Chambal refined soyoil 1,280 1,280
Tagore mustard oil 1,330 1,330
Veer Balak mustard oil 1,400 1,400
Tilam Groundnut refined 2,000 2,000
MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms:
Today's prices Previous prices
PLANT DELIVERY
Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 12,000-14,000 14,000-15,000
Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 43,000-44,000 44,000-45,000
NA--not available
NQ--not quoted