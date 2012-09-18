Jaipur, Sept 18 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state including state capital Jaipur depicted an upward trend, traders said Tuesday. The total arrivals of rapeseed (new and old), in Rajasthan today were placed at 25,000-32,000 bags of 85 kg each. * * * RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices spurted on improved demand from eastern states. Prices also moved up in Alwar, Bharatpur and Kherli markets on higher upcountry demand. OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the in the edible oils market. GUAR: Guar and guar gum maintained their last close in thin trading. RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals, in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets: Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price Alwar 300-600 4,230-4,235 4,200-4,220 Bharatpur NA 4,210-4,215 4,190-4,200 Kota new crop (2011-12) 900-1,500 3,980-4,000 3,960-3,970 RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise stated. Plant prices include transportation costs: Mills at Today's prices Previous prices Jaipur 4,330-4,335 4,320-4,325 RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas: Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices Alwar 4,280-4,330 4,270-4,320 Bharatpur 4,290-4,340 4,280-4,330 Kherli 4,290-4,340 4,280-4,330 BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur: Brand Today's prices Previous prices Aravali refined soyoil 1,300 1,300 Chambal refined soyoil 1,310 1,310 Tagore mustard oil 1,420 1,420 Veer Balak mustard oil 1,520 1,520 Tilam Groundnut refined 2,000 2,000 MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms: Today's prices Previous prices PLANT DELIVERY Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 7,000-7,500 7,000-7,500 Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 262,000-23,000 22,000-23,000 NA--not available NQ--not quoted