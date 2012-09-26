Jaipur Rapeseed, Rapeseed Oil, Rapeseed Meal
Jaipur, Sept 26 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan
state including state capital Jaipur depicted a declining trend, traders said
Wednesday. The total arrivals of rapeseed (new and old), in Rajasthan today were
placed at 21,000-27,000 bags of 85 kg each.
* * *
RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices declined on stockists' selling. Prices
also moved down in Alwar, Bharatpur and Kherli markets on slack upcountry
demand.
OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the in the edible oils market.
GUAR: Guar and guar gum moved up on improved local demand.
RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals,
in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets:
Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price
Alwar 300-600 4,050-4,060 4,070-4,080
Bharatpur NA 4,030-4,040 4,050-4,060
Kota new crop (2011-12) 600-1,200 3,900-3,910 3,910-3,930
RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise
stated. Plant prices include transportation costs:
Mills at Today's prices Previous prices
Jaipur 4,150-4,160 4,170-4,180
RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas:
Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices
Alwar 4,100-4,150 4,120-4,170
Bharatpur 4,110-4,160 4,130-4,180
Kherli 4,110-4,160 4,130-4,180
BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur:
Brand Today's prices Previous prices
Aravali refined soyoil 1,300 1,300
Chambal refined soyoil 1,310 1,310
Tagore mustard oil 1,420 1,420
Veer Balak mustard oil 1,520 1,520
Tilam Groundnut refined 2,000 2,000
MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms:
Today's prices Previous prices
PLANT DELIVERY
Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 7,000-7,500 6,500-7,000
Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 23,000-24,000 20,000-21,000
NA--not available
NQ--not quoted