Jaipur, Sept 28 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan
state including state capital Jaipur depicted an upward trend, traders said
Friday. The total arrivals of rapeseed (new and old), in Rajasthan today were
placed at 24,000-31,000 bags of 85 kg each.
* * *
RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices spurted on improved demand from edible
oil mills. Prices also moved up in Alwar, Bharatpur and Kherli markets on higher
upcountry demand.
OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the in the edible oils market.
GUAR: Guar and guar gum gained on improved local demand.
RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals,
in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets:
Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price
Alwar 300-600 4,100-4,110 4,090-4,100
Bharatpur NA 4,090-4,100 4,080-4,090
Kota new crop (2011-12) 600-1,200 3,900-3,930 3,880-3,890
RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise
stated. Plant prices include transportation costs:
Mills at Today's prices Previous prices
Jaipur 4,200-4,205 4,180-4,190
RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas:
Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices
Alwar 4,150-4,200 4,130-4,180
Bharatpur 4,160-4,210 4,140-4,190
Kherli 4,160-4,210 4,140-4,190
BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur:
Brand Today's prices Previous prices
Aravali refined soyoil 1,300 1,300
Chambal refined soyoil 1,310 1,310
Tagore mustard oil 1,420 1,420
Veer Balak mustard oil 1,520 1,520
Tilam Groundnut refined 2,000 2,000
MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms:
Today's prices Previous prices
PLANT DELIVERY
Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 7,500-8,000 7,000-7,500
Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 23,500-24,500 23,000-24,000
NA--not available
NQ--not quoted