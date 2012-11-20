Jaipur, Nov 20 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state including state capital Jaipur depicted an easy trend, traders said Tuesday. The total arrivals of rapeseed, in Rajasthan today were placed at 20,000-28,000 bags of 85 kg each. * * * RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices eased on profit booking. Prices also moved down in Alwar, Bharatpur and Kherli markets on slack upcountry demand. OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the in the edible oils market. GUAR: Guar and guar gum mainatained their last close in listless trading. RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals, in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets: Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price Alwar 300-600 4,290-4,300 4,300-4,310 Bharatpur NA 4,270-4,280 4,280-4,290 Kota new crop (2011-12) 7,00-1,400 4,050-4,070 4,070-4,080 RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise stated. Plant prices include transportation costs: Mills at Today's prices Previous prices Jaipur 4,450-4,460 4,470-4,480 RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas: Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices Alwar 4,400-4,450 4,420-4,470 Bharatpur 4,410-4,460 4,430-4,480 Kherli 4,410-4,460 4,430-4,480 BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur: Brand Today's prices Previous prices Aravali refined soyoil 1,300 1,300 Chambal refined soyoil 1,310 1,310 Tagore mustard oil 1,420 1,420 Veer Balak mustard oil 1,520 1,520 Tilam Groundnut refined 2,000 2,000 MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms: Today's prices Previous prices PLANT DELIVERY Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 8,800-9,000 8,800-9,000 Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 25,500-26,000 25,500-26,000 NA--not available NQ--not quoted