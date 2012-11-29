Jaipur, Nov 29 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan
state including state capital Jaipur depicted a firm trend, traders said
Thursday. The total arrivals of rapeseed, in Rajasthan today were placed at
20,000-25,000 bags of 85 kg each.
* * *
RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices appreciated on stockists' buying. Prices
also moved up in Alwar, Bharatpur and Kherli markets on improved upcountry
demand.
OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the in the edible oils market.
GUAR: Guar and guar gum gained on higher local demand.
RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals,
in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets:
Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price
Alwar 300-600 4,230-4,240 4,225-4,230
Bharatpur NA 4,215-4,220 4,205-4,210
Kota new crop (2011-12) 7,00-1,400 4,000-4,005 3,970-3,980
RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise
stated. Plant prices include transportation costs:
Mills at Today's prices Previous prices
Jaipur 4,430-4,435 4,415-4,425
RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas:
Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices
Alwar 4,380-4,430 4,370-4,425
Bharatpur 4,390-4,440 4,380-4,435
Kherli 4,390-4,440 4,380-4,435
BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur:
Brand Today's prices Previous prices
Aravali refined soyoil 1,300 1,300
Chambal refined soyoil 1,310 1,310
Tagore mustard oil 1,420 1,420
Veer Balak mustard oil 1,520 1,520
Tilam Groundnut refined 2,000 2,000
MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms:
Today's prices Previous prices
PLANT DELIVERY
Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 10,300-10,500 9,200-9,400
Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 29,400-29,600 27,000-28,000
NA--not available
NQ--not quoted