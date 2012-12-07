Jaipur, Nov Dec 7 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state including state capital Jaipur depicted an upward trend, traders said Friday. The total arrivals of rapeseed, in Rajasthan today were placed at 22,000-27,000 bags of 85 kg each. * * * RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices went up moderately on stockists' buying. Prices also moved up in Alwar, Bharatpur and Kherli markets on improved upcountry demand. OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the in the edible oils market. GUAR: Guar and guar gum maintained their last close in thin trading. RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals, in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets: Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price Alwar 300-600 4,180-4,185 4,170-4,175 Bharatpur NA 4,170-4,175 4,160-4,165 Kota new crop (2011-12) 7,00-1,400 4,000-4,005 3,980-3,990 RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise stated. Plant prices include transportation costs: Mills at Today's prices Previous prices Jaipur 4,370-4,375 4,360-4,365 RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas: Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices Alwar 4,320-4,370 4,310-4,360 Bharatpur 4,330-4,380 4,320-4,370 Kherli 4,330-4,380 4,320-4,370 BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur: Brand Today's prices Previous prices Aravali refined soyoil 1,300 1,300 Chambal refined soyoil 1,310 1,310 Tagore mustard oil 1,420 1,420 Veer Balak mustard oil 1,520 1,520 Tilam Groundnut refined 2,000 2,000 MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms: Today's prices Previous prices PLANT DELIVERY Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 14,000-14,250 14,000-14,250 Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 42,000-42,500 42,000-42,500 NA--not available NQ--not quoted