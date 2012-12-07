Jaipur, Nov Dec 7 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan
state including state capital Jaipur depicted an upward trend, traders said
Friday. The total arrivals of rapeseed, in Rajasthan today were placed at
22,000-27,000 bags of 85 kg each.
* * *
RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices went up moderately on stockists' buying.
Prices also moved up in Alwar, Bharatpur and Kherli markets on improved
upcountry demand.
OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the in the edible oils market.
GUAR: Guar and guar gum maintained their last close in thin trading.
RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals,
in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets:
Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price
Alwar 300-600 4,180-4,185 4,170-4,175
Bharatpur NA 4,170-4,175 4,160-4,165
Kota new crop (2011-12) 7,00-1,400 4,000-4,005 3,980-3,990
RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise
stated. Plant prices include transportation costs:
Mills at Today's prices Previous prices
Jaipur 4,370-4,375 4,360-4,365
RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas:
Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices
Alwar 4,320-4,370 4,310-4,360
Bharatpur 4,330-4,380 4,320-4,370
Kherli 4,330-4,380 4,320-4,370
BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur:
Brand Today's prices Previous prices
Aravali refined soyoil 1,300 1,300
Chambal refined soyoil 1,310 1,310
Tagore mustard oil 1,420 1,420
Veer Balak mustard oil 1,520 1,520
Tilam Groundnut refined 2,000 2,000
MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms:
Today's prices Previous prices
PLANT DELIVERY
Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 14,000-14,250 14,000-14,250
Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 42,000-42,500 42,000-42,500
NA--not available
NQ--not quoted