Jaipur, Nov Dec 13 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state including state capital Jaipur depicted an easy trend, traders said Thursday. The total arrivals of rapeseed, in Rajasthan today were placed at 20,000-27,000 bags of 85 kg each. * * * RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices declined on profit taking. Prices also moved down in Alwar, Bharatpur and Kherli markets on slack upcountry demand. OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the in the edible oils market. GUAR: Guar and guar gum declined on poor local demand. RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals, in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets: Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price Alwar 300-600 4,090-4,100 4,110-4,120 Bharatpur NA 4,070-4,080 4,100-4,110 Kota new crop (2011-12) 6,00-1,200 3,870-3,880 3,900-3,920 RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise stated. Plant prices include transportation costs: Mills at Today's prices Previous prices Jaipur 4,280-4,290 4,320-4,330 RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas: Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices Alwar 4,230-4,280 4,270-4,320 Bharatpur 4,240-4,290 4,280-4,330 Kherli 4,240-4,290 4,280-4,330 BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur: Brand Today's prices Previous prices Aravali refined soyoil 1,300 1,300 Chambal refined soyoil 1,310 1,310 Tagore mustard oil 1,420 1,420 Veer Balak mustard oil 1,520 1,520 Tilam Groundnut refined 2,000 2,000 MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms: Today's prices Previous prices PLANT DELIVERY Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 12,000-12,300 13,000-13,500 Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 37,500-38,000 40,000-40,500 NA--not available NQ--not quoted