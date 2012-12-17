Jaipur, Nov Dec 17 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan
state including state capital Jaipur depicted a firm trend, traders said Monday.
The total arrivals of rapeseed, in Rajasthan today were placed at 21,000-27,000
bags of 85 kg each.
* * *
RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices gained on stockists' buying. Prices also
moved up in Alwar, Bharatpur and Kherli markets on improved upcountry demand.
OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the in the edible oils market.
RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals,
in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets:
Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price
Alwar 300-600 4,090-4,095 4,070-4,080
Bharatpur NA 4,070-4,075 4,050-4,060
Kota new crop (2011-12) 6,00-1,200 3,910-3,920 3,880-3,890
RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise
stated. Plant prices include transportation costs:
Mills at Today's prices Previous prices
Jaipur 4,280-4,285 4,270-4,275
RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas:
Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices
Alwar 4,230-4,280 4,220-4,270
Bharatpur 4,235-4,285 4,230-4,280
Kherli 4,235-4,285 4,230-4,280
BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur:
Brand Today's prices Previous prices
Aravali refined soyoil 1,300 1,300
Chambal refined soyoil 1,310 1,310
Tagore mustard oil 1,420 1,420
Veer Balak mustard oil 1,520 1,520
Tilam Groundnut refined 2,000 2,000
MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms:
Today's prices Previous prices
PLANT DELIVERY
Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 13,000-13,500 NA
Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 39,000-39,500 NA
NA--not available
NQ--not quoted