Jaipur, Nov Dec 26 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan
state including state capital Jaipur depicted an easy trend, traders said
wednesday. The total arrivals of rapeseed, in Rajasthan today were placed at
21,000-26,000 bags of 85 kg each.
* * *
RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices eased on profit taking. Prices also
moved down in Alwar, Bharatpur and Kherli markets on subdued upcountry demand.
OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the in the edible oils market.
GUAR: Guar and guar gum moved down on slack local demand.
RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals,
in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets:
Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price
Alwar 300-600 4,070-4,080 4,090-4,100
Bharatpur NA 4,030-4,040 4,060-4,070
Kota new crop (2011-12) 7,00-1,300 3,830-3,840 3,850-3,860
RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise
stated. Plant prices include transportation costs:
Mills at Today's prices Previous prices
Jaipur 4,250-4,260 4,270-4,280
RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas:
Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices
Alwar 4,200-4,250 4,220-4,270
Bharatpur 4,210-4,260 4,230-4,280
Kherli 4,210-4,260 4,230-4,280
BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur:
Brand Today's prices Previous prices
Aravali refined soyoil 1,300 1,300
Chambal refined soyoil 1,310 1,310
Tagore mustard oil 1,420 1,420
Veer Balak mustard oil 1,520 1,520
Tilam Groundnut refined 2,000 2,000
MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms:
Today's prices Previous prices
PLANT DELIVERY
Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 10,000-10,300 11,600-11,800
Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 30,000-31,000 34,000-35,000
NA--not available
NQ--not quoted